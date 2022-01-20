Athletic Club will host defending champions Barcelona in the Round of 16 of Copa del Rey 2021-22. The clash will be played at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on January 20, 2022 (late Thursday night). Both teams are coming off defeats to Real Madrid in the Super Cup and will look to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putellas Secure Top Honours (See Winners’ List).

Barcelona are the reigning champions and have aims of defending the trophy to win a first major title under new manager Xavi Hernandez. The Catalans lost to Real Madrid in the Super Cup but produced a commendable display and will be looking to replicate a similar performance and get over the line this time around. Athletic Club were on the losing end in the Supercopa Final and will hope to get back to winning ways by eliminating one of the top teams in the country.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Round of 16 match in Copa Del Rey 2021-22 will be played at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on January 21, 2022 (Friday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 02:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Football Match in India?

Due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Round of 16 match in Copa Del Rey 2021-22 would not be telecasted live in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Football Match?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Round of 16 match in Copa Del Rey 2021- 22 will not be available for live streaming on online platforms in India. Fans can however log onto the teams' social media pages for live updates of the game.

