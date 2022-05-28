Beijing [China], May 28 (ANI): One of the most anticipated low-end smartphones from Xiaomi is expected to release sometime next month and till now there has been no information about the device nor an actual release date.

According to GSM Arena, the device is expected to feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel, supporting a 90Hz refresh rate.

A MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset will run the show coupled with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot, reported the outlet.

The camera configuration will be a 50MP sensor aided by a 2MP sensor on the back but it's unknown whether this is a macro shooter or just a depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera. All of that hardware will run on a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 18W charging.

As per GSM Arena, rumours suggest that the Redmi 11 5G will ask INR 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB version. (ANI)

