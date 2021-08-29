Washington [US], August 29 (ANI): Facebook-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp might soon get quick message reactions just like the company's other social media platforms- Messenger and Instagram DM.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, obtained by Mashable India, WhatsApp is working on bringing reactions to its platform.

Also Read | US Reports World's First Case of COVID-19 in Wild White-Tailed Deer in Ohio.

The feature is not available yet, but after it will be officially launched, users will be able to react to the messages in the form of emoticons.

This will help the users to send an instant expression to a message without sending an actual follow-up message.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Feature in Manchester United Playing XI Against Wolves Today in EPL 2021-22 Match? Click Here to Know The Deets!.

As with most of the WhatsApp features, users will not get this feature on an older version of WhatsApp, rather they will need to upgrade to the latest version, as per Mashable India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)