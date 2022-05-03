Beijing [China], May 3 (ANI): Xiaomi is now expanding its series of smartphones in the Asian market with the recent launch of a new version of the existing Redmi Note 10T in Japan.

The Chinese giant has launched its new Redmi Note 10T for the Japanese market, which comes with 5G features along with a few features different from the earlier version of the Redmi Note 10T.

As per reports from GSM Arena, the smartphone has a 6.5" LCD with 1080p resolution and a punch hole for the 8 MP selfie camera. It supports up to 90 Hz refresh rate and offers 4,096 levels of brightness.

The new handset also features a Snapdragon 480 SoC with a dual-camera setup and 5,000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charging.

The chipset features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, with the smartphone offering a micro SD slot supporting eSIM, making it a market-specific feature.

The main camera setup on the back has a 50MP main shooter, assisted by a 2MP secondary cam for portrait shots, along with a dual-coloured dual-LED flash.

Other cool features include a 3.5 mm audio jack, NFC support for local banks and MIUI 13, although it is on top of Android 11.

Available in three colour options-- Gray, Dark Blue, and Aqua Blue, the smartphone costs JPY34,800 (USD 270/ Rs 20,667) (ANI)

