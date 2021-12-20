Beijing [China], December 20 (ANI): The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G was launched in China as a cheaper alternative to its 5G namesake, and now a device with the same moniker is being certified for global sales.

According to GSM Arena, the company received approval from at least two authorities, IMDA in Singapore and the EEC, which is the overseeing organization for several markets in the Eurasian Economic Area.

Tipsters suggest, this new Redmi Note 11 4G phone will have a Snapdragon 680 chipset. It is highly unlikely to get relaunched with the Helio G88 platform since the very same phone is sold in multiple countries under the name Redmi 10 (with one extra 2 MP camera). Other changes might be the memory combinations, which are always different for different markets.

As per GSM Arena, if all the specs sans the fourth camera remain the same, we should expect a 6.5" LCD, 50 MP main cam and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging and some reverse wired charging as well. (ANI)

