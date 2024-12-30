Washington , December 30: YouTube is currently testing a new feature aimed at enhancing user experience through its mobile app, particularly for those moments when users are unsure of what to watch next. The feature, a floating "Play Something" button, has been spotted in the YouTube app for Android, allowing users to instantly play a random video by simply tapping the button, as per The Verge.

The floating "Play Something" button sits just above the bottom bar of the YouTube app, providing a convenient way to discover content without having to browse through endless recommendations. Upon tapping the button, the app automatically selects a video and begins playing it, offering a more spontaneous and streamlined experience. YouTube New Feature Update: Google-Owned Video Streaming Platform Testing ‘Play Something’ Button for Android Users; Check Details.

In a twist to its earlier versions, this new button utilizes the portrait-oriented YouTube Shorts player to display videos. Regardless of whether the selected video is a regular YouTube video or a Shorts clip, the format is optimized for viewing in the Shorts player, offering a vertically oriented interface. While this works well for Short-form content, users hope that future updates may allow for the full-screen display of regular videos as well. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on ‘Chat With Us’ Feature To Allow Users To Contact Support Team Through Web Client.

While YouTube has been experimenting with various versions of this random video selector for over a year, including previous iterations like a "Play Something" banner and a simple button resembling the black-and-white YouTube logo, the latest floating button design is the most refined. Currently, it remains in testing phases, and it's unclear when or if the feature will receive a full rollout, as per The Verge.

