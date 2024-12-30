New Delhi, December 30: Google-owned YouTube is reportedly testing a new feature called the “Play something” button for Android users. The new YouTube feature will likely offer its users a new way to engage in a content discovery experience by playing a random video at the tap of a button. Google seems to be taking a strategic step to enhance content discovery and reduce the burden of decision making among users.

As per a report of 9to5Google, YouTube is testing a “Play something” button for Android users. The button is located above the bottom navigation bar in the app and functions as a random video selector. When you tap on it, YouTube will choose a video for you to watch. It is not the first time that YouTube has tried out this concept. YouTube To Start Cracking Down on Videos To Strengthen Enforcement Against Clickbait, Misleading Titles and Thumbnails.

Throughout the past year, the platform has been testing various versions of the "Play something" feature. Earlier versions included a banner with the same name and a simpler black-and-white button that looked like the YouTube logo. Now, YouTube appears to be concentrating on a more noticeable floating button to make it easier for users to discover new content.

When you tap the button, it will initiate a video in the Shorts player. However, the feature is not limited to YouTube Shorts, and it can also play regular content in a portrait format. The interface is said to include large buttons for like, dislike, comment, and sharing on the right side, along with a timeline scrubber at the bottom for easy navigation. When the mini player is active, the "Play something" button will disappear, which will allow users to focus on the video content without distractions. YouTube Partners With Creative Artists Agency To Empower Influential Figures To Identify and Manage AI-Generated Content.

On YouTube, users might often face challenges to find the right video to watch. To address the issue, YouTube is reportedly testing a new "Play something" floating action button. However, it remains uncertain when or if the new "Play something" button will be made available to all users.

