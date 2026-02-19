Manila, Philippines: Filipino-Moroccan superstar Ivana Alawi has once again captured the attention of millions, not for her glamorous photoshoots or comedic vlogs, but for a chilling revelation shared during a recent appearance on fellow content creator Small Laude's highly popular YouTube channel. In a candid interview, which is now viral, Alawi recounted a terrifying experience involving a stalker who managed to infiltrate her home, leaving fans and netizens both shocked and concerned for her safety.

Why is Ivana Alawi Video Going Viral?

The video, which quickly went viral after its release around February 16, 2026, features Alawi opening up about the deeply personal and frightening incident. According to the actress and vlogger, the stalker not only gained unauthorised entry but reportedly stayed within her residence for an entire week. This alarming revelation has sparked a wave of discussions across social media platforms, with many expressing their sympathy and offering words of caution to the internet personality.

Ivana Alawi Full Interview on Small Laude' Vlog: Watch YouTube Video

Ivana Alawi, known for her candidness and direct communication with her fanbase, elaborated on the emotional toll the incident took on her. "It was truly a nightmare," she shared with Laude, describing the intense fear and violation she felt. The experience has prompted significant changes in her personal security measures and her approach to content creation. She explicitly stated her decision to cease filming vlogs that showcase the exterior of her home, a move aimed at enhancing her privacy and preventing any future security breaches.

News Reports on Ivana Alawi Opening up on the Stalker Episode on Small Laude's Vlog

Who is Ivana Alawi:

Full Name: Mariam Sayed Sameer Marbella Al-Alawi.

Mariam Sayed Sameer Marbella Al-Alawi. Roles: Actress, Model, Singer, and CEO of her skincare brand, Ivana Skin.

Actress, Model, Singer, and CEO of her skincare brand, Ivana Skin. Background: Born on December 25, 1996, to a Filipino mother and a Moroccan father. She was raised in Bahrain before moving to the Philippines.

Career Highlights of Ivana Alawi:

Honoured by Google as the "Top YouTube Content Creator" in the Philippines for two consecutive years.

Ranked 4th on TC Candler's "100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World" in 2021.

Won "Best New Female TV Personality" at the PMPC Star Awards in 2019 for her role in Sino ang Maysala?: Mea Culpa.

Immediate Security Overhaul For Ivana Alawi

The emotional toll of the incident has prompted significant changes in Alawi’s personal security protocols and her approach to content creation. To prevent future breaches, she announced a major policy shift for her channel:

No Exterior Shots: She will no longer film vlogs that showcase the exterior of her home or identifiable landmarks nearby.

She will no longer film vlogs that showcase the exterior of her home or identifiable landmarks nearby. Enhanced Privacy: Increased professional security presence at her private residence.

Increased professional security presence at her private residence. Controlled Sharing: A more cautious approach to real-time location tagging on social media.

Fan Reaction and Support for Ivana Alawi

The video’s virality underscores the massive reach Alawi commands, as she remains the most-subscribed Filipino celebrity on YouTube with over 20 million followers. Her "Ivana-tors" (as her fans are known) have flooded the comments section of Small Laude’s vlog with messages of support, while many others are calling for stricter laws regarding stalking and digital privacy in the Philippines, which is witnessing in simillar cases and leaked video scandals around Pinay influencers. Also Read: Pinay Viral Gold Medalist Scandal Video: Sharing and Downloading Links is Illegal.

This isn't the first time Ivana Alawi has dominated online conversations this year. Earlier in 2026, she created a stir with her "Hello 2026" bikini photo series, which quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of likes and shares. Her ongoing role in the hit series FPJ's Batang Quiapo and her upcoming lead in Love Is Never Gone continue to keep her at the forefront of Philippine entertainment.

However, the recent stalker incident has cast a sombre shadow, reminding celebrities and content creators alike of the potential dangers that come with their public lives. While Ivana Alawi continues to navigate her booming career, her latest revelation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of personal safety and security, even for those under the constant scrutiny of the public eye.

