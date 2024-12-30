New Delhi, December 30: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to contact the support team directly through the web client. The update is expected to simplify the process of resolving user queries by providing an option within the web client itself. The development highlights WhatsApp’s focus to improve customer service for its millions of users worldwide.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the feature to enable users to access human chat support through the web client. The feature appears to be under development and could potentially roll out soon. It seems that WhatsApp is looking into new methods to provide users with direct access to their support team. It can make it easier for users to get help with their questions or issues. The development is said to be a part of the WhatsApp Web beta version to enhance user support. WhatsApp New Features List 2024: From Meta AI Integration to Giphy Stickers and Video Call Filters, Know Amazing Features Introduced This Year.

How Will WhatsApp ‘Chat With Us’ Work?

The feature is expected to add a new "Chat with us" option in the Help section of the app. When users select this option, they will receive a notification informing them that they will soon be contacted by the support team through a WhatsApp chat. Users will likely get a message from WhatsApp requesting information about the reason they reached out to the support team. Once the user provides their response, the request will be processed, and they will receive a follow-up message within the same chat. WhatsApp New Features: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Features Including Meta AI Shortcut, Scan Documents, Search Image on Web and More; Check Details.

However, the next message users receive might still be generated by AI or an automated system. If users prefer to speak with a human representative, they can ask for it in the chat. The request will alert the system to escalate the issue to a human agent, which can be helpful if the AI is unable to answer the user's question or solve their problem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).