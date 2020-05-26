Tech News | Zoom Temporarily Removes Giphy from Its Chat Feature

Washington DC [USA], May 26 (ANI): Zoom has decided to temporarily disable the integration of GIF platform Giphy in its chat feature, the company confirmed in a blog post.

"Once additional technical and security measures have been deployed, we will re-enable the feature." the company said in its blog post.

Earlier, Facebook had acquired Giphy for over USD 300 million, and there are plans to integrate it with Instagram, the Verge reported.

Along with this notification, the company has also released its latest list of security updates, including limits of screen sharing, changes to muting and unmuting functions. (ANI)

