Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash who turned a year older on Friday was seen ringing her special day in Goa with boyfriend and fellow actor Karan Kundrra. The Naagin 6 fame actor and Karan Kundrra found love inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The couple nicknamed TejRan by their fans were seen cutting a cake together. Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Her Birthday With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra In Goa (View Pics).

Here's a look at the top 5 TejRan moments that will make your heart melt.

1. After getting much love from fans over social media, TejRan worked for the first time together in the music video 'Rula Deti Hai' which received a positive response from the fans. Sung by singer Yasser Desai, the sorrowful romantic track has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube.

2. TejRan is known for their public displays of affection. They shared this reel video where they were spotted singing a viral song on which fans showered their love for the couple. The reel video got over 12.9 million views on Instagram.

Here's A Video Of TejRan:

3. The pair famed for their hot and steaming chemistry recently shared look from a private event, where they are seen giving hot couple goals. "Yaha Delhi mein already itni garmi thi, temperature itna high hai aur ab yeh- I'm dead now" an Instagram user commented on the picture. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra To Showcase Their Chemistry in ‘Rula Deti Hai’ Music Video.

4. The power couple shares a very strong friendship TejRan was spotted dancing with Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Nishant Bhat on a trending song which began to go viral on social media within minutes.

5. After exiting the Bigg Boss house, TejRan shared a sneak peak into their first Holi together which shows how much the couple is obsessed with each other. "lol yes we're obsessed with each other and i think people will stop hanging with us anymore coz what's the point? Our first holi.," Karan Kundrra captioned the post. Rula Deti Hai: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Come Together For Their First Music Video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller show Naagin 6 in which she has been paired up opposite Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal. Karan Kundrra on the other hand is currently seen hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior.

