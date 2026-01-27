Panji, January 27: The government of Goa is considering a proposal to ban social media use for children under the age of 16, following the legislative path recently carved out by Australia. The move is aimed at addressing growing concerns regarding the impact of digital platforms on the mental health and well-being of young internet users. Rohan Khaunte, Goa’s Minister for Information Technology, confirmed on Tuesday that the state is actively reviewing Australia's landmark legislation as a potential model. While Goa is India’s smallest state by land mass, the initiative marks a significant step toward local digital regulation in a country that currently lacks a national age-restriction policy for social media.

“If possible, we will implement a similar ban for children under 16,” Khaunte told reporters, adding that further details regarding enforcement and specific platform targets would be released as the plan develops. The proposal comes as tech giants, including Meta, X (formerly Twitter), and Google’s YouTube, face increasing global pressure over their safety protocols for minors. While India represents one of the largest markets for these companies, the federal government in New Delhi has yet to indicate any plans for a nationwide ban. Andhra Pradesh Govt Mulls Social Media Ban for Children Below 16, Studies Australia Model.

In response to the potential restrictions, a spokesperson for Meta stated that while the company supports laws focused on parental oversight, it cautioned against blanket bans. The company argued that such measures might unintentionally drive teenagers toward less regulated corners of the internet, noting that teens often use dozens of different apps weekly. Goa is not the only Indian state weighing such measures. Andhra Pradesh has also indicated interest in similar restrictions and has reportedly established a committee of senior ministers to study international regulations and provide recommendations within the month. France's Lawmakers Vote to Ban Social Media for Under-15s.

The international precedent for this move was set late last year by Australia, which became the first nation to enforce a strict social media age limit. In its first month of implementation, the Australian policy reportedly led to the deactivation of millions of accounts belonging to minors. Other nations, including France and Malaysia, are also monitoring the results of the Australian experiment as they consider their own domestic policies.

