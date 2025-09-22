Medchal-Malkajgiri, September 22: A fire broke out in a residential house in Vayupuri Colony of Neredmet in Medchal-Malkajgiri district late on Sunday night, leaving one person unconscious, officials said. According to the Fire Department, the blaze started from an electric meter and quickly spread inside the house. Two fire vehicles, along with a robotics team, rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire During the rescue operation, one resident was found unconscious inside the house. The person was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. His condition remained unclear at the time of reporting. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Building in Gandhinagar, Video Shows Thick Black Smoke Billowing out of Windows.

According to an official," Last night, A fire broke out in an electric meter in a residential house in Road No. 1 of Vayupuri Colony of Neredmet. Two fire vehicles from Containment, Cherlapally and the Robotics team from Malkajgiri reached the spot and controlled the fire. One person went unconscious, and we have shifted him to the hospital, and his condition is yet to be known. Further investigation is still underway. Earlier on Thursday, in a similar incident, a fire broke out at a slippers shop at Swagata Grand in Jillelaguda, Rangareddy district. Indore Fire: Blaze Erupts in 3 Factories in Palda Industrial Area, No Casualties (Watch Video).

Two fire vehicles and one robotic unit reached the spot and controlled the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. According to a Rangareddy district fire official, "A fire broke out in a slippers shop today in the early morning hours around 7:45 AM. Two fire vehicles and one robotic unit reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported, and the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit.."

