A huge fire broke out on the second floor of a building in the Gandhinagar area in Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday evening, September 20. According to the news agency PTI, 2 fire tenders are at the spot. The video showed the shops engulfed in the building as fire tenders reached the spot and were engaged in dousing the fire. There have been no reports of any casualties so far. Earlier today, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat calls. The schools that were targeted include DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Delhi Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Calls In National Capital, Police and Bomb Squad Called In.

Delhi Fire

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out on the second floor of a building in Gandhinagar. Two fire engines reached the spot. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/a2S5cHT7qK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2025

