Indore, September 22: A fire broke out in three factories in the Palda industrial area of Indore late on Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10 pm, and prompt action by the fire department prevented any casualties. According to Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector BS Hudda, who was present at the site, the fire was brought under control after a swift response from the fire department. Murshidabad Tragedy: 3 Minor Siblings Charred to Death As Fire Breaks Out at Bhagwangola in West Bengal.

Fire Breaks out in Three Factories in Indore

#WATCH | Indore, MP | Fire broke out in 3 factories located in the Palda industrial area. Fire tenders are present at the scene. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/A0ZP2DsF5W — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

Hudda added that three factories in the Palda Agarwal compound had caught fire, but fortunately, no one was trapped inside. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. "We recieved information around 10 pm that a fire broke out at Palda Agarwal compound. As soon as we received information about the fire, 3-4 fire trucks reached the spot. 3 factories had caught fire. The fire is now under control.. No person was stuck inside. The cause of the fire could not be determined yet," he told ANI. More details awaited.

