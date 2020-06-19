New Delhi, June 19: Ten Indian soldiers, including four officers, were released by the Chinese Army after a hectic round of negotiations at the Major General-level talks between the two sides in the Galwan valley. The officers and jawans were held by the Chinese after the violent face-off between the two countries on June 15-16 where 20 Indian troops, including a colonel, lost their lives.

"All the 10 troops were returned to the Indian side by around 1600 hours on Thursday after the Major General-level talks. With this, all troops are accounted for now," sources told ANI here. China Has Not Seized Any Indian Personnel, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry Amid Reports of 10 Indian Soldiers Released by Chinese Army.

The round of talks was held between the two sides in the Galwan valley where the Indian side was represented by the 3 Division commander who had been camping close to the Indian Army's KM-120 position even before the June 15 violent face-off.

20 Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar regiment Colonel Santosh Babu lost his life at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15-16 night after a more than three-hour-long fight.

