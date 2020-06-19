Beijing, June 19: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday during the daily press briefing said that China has not seized any Indian personnel. According to an ANI update, this was in response to a question about the China-India border situation. The country's Foreign Ministry statement comes amid reports of 10 Indian soldiers getting released by China on Thursday.

According to an PTI report, ten Indian soldiers, including four officers, had been detained by the Chinese Army after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action. Reportedly, they are all back with the Indian side now. The report mentioned that the men were released following negotiations with the Chinese. The Indian Army in a statement on Thursday mentioned that there are no Indian troops missing in action. 10 Indian Army Personnel Including Two Majors Released by China After Talks: Report

China Has Not Seized Any Indian Personnel:

Indian and Chinese militaries held a Major General-level dialogue on Thursday for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as restoring normalcy in areas around the Galwan Valley. The clash in Galwan Valley is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the death toll on the Chinese side was over 300.

