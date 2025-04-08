Maruthi, the director of Telugu superstar Prabhas's upcoming film The Raja Saab, shared an exciting update for and. The filmmaker used his X (previously Twitter) handle to share details about his recent visit to the Tiruptai and Srikalahasti temples in Andhra Pradesh. Replying to the post, a fan page of Prabhas enquired whether The Raja Saab will be releasing in November or next year. Surprisingly, Maruthi responded and offered clarification saying, To give the accurate info @peoplemediafcy on that job. Expecting CG out put soon once those are verified makers will announce the release date , many external things will involve in this process, it's not a one man word or work so things will take time , Be Lil patient, every one is giving their best to match ur expectations." This mean that's we can expect an official announcement soon. The Raja Saab stars Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the Telugu film. ‘The Raja Saab’: Malavika Mohanan’s Fight Scene From Prabhas and Maruthi’s Upcoming Horror-Comedy Gets Leaked Online; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

