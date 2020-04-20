There is Only One Red Zone District in Chhattisgarh: CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said there is only one red zone district in the state and no coronavirus cases have been found in the last 72 hours in the State."Happy to share that there is only one red zone district in Chhattisgarh. For the last 72 hours, no COVID-19 positive patient has been found even in that red zone district. I am hoping the whole of Chhattisgarh will be green zone soon," said Baghel.The total number of cases of coronavirus reported in the State till now is 36. Out of them, 25 have been discharged. So the total cases at present are 11. As many as 27 cases were reported from Katghora. (ANI)

