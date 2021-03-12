Unbelievable star Toni Collette is all set to make foray into film direction with the big screen adaptation on author Lily King's 2020 novel Writers & Lovers. According to Variety, Collette will write the screenplay with Nick Payne and also executive produce the project through her Vocab Films banner. The story centres on Casey Peabody, an underemployed, aspiring writer in 1990's Boston whose world is rocked by a recent love affair and her mother's sudden demise. After she falls for two very different men at the same time, things get complicated. Michael B Jordan Confirms He is All Set to Make His Directorial Debut with ‘Creed III’.

“Spotlight” producer Topic Studios is backing the project. “I have been wanting to direct for quite some time but have been a bit busy with my day job. l couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing?Lily King's beautiful, funny, moving novel to filmic life," Collette said in a statement. "It's an empowering story that speaks to me as a woman and an artist. It's ultimately about coming to know and believe in oneself.? Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad to Debut on Amazon Prime Video in May.

This is not always an easy feat, but the most important journey any person can take. It inspires me on so many levels," she added. Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller will serve as executive producers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)