New Delhi, June 19: Birthday wishes poured in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he turned 55 on Thursday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge praising him for his dedication to the Constitution's values and compassion for the millions whose voices often go unheard. Gandhi, who is a former Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also received warm greeting from leaders of many INDIA bloc constituents with DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calling him his brother-in-ideals -- "bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose".

In a post on X, Kharge extended birthday greetings to Gandhi. "What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution's values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard," the Congress chief said. "Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party's ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead," Kharge said. Rahul Gandhi Birthday: PM Narendra Modi Greets Congress Leader on His 55th Birthday, Says ‘May He Be Blessed With Long and Healthy Life’.

DMK leader Stalin said, "Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi - bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose." "May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours," he said on X. Former Uttar Pradesh leader and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and best wishes for his inclusive, accommodative and comprehensive socio-political activism!"

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also greeted Gandhi on his birthday. "Wishing Leader of Opposition - Lok Sabha, @INCIndia Leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!" she said. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wished Gandhi a healthy, successful, happy, long and prosperous life. Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, hailed Gandhi and said his courage to take on fascists without fear, his message of love triumphing over hate, and his farsighted vision for the country's poor, marginalised and backwards make him the leader that India needs during this "difficult period".

"I join the entire Congress family and millions across the country in wishing our beloved leader, LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji, a very happy birthday!" Venugopal said on X. "Your courage to take on the fascists without fear, your message of love triumphing over hate, and your farsighted vision for our country's poor, marginalised and backward makes you the leader our country needs during this difficult period," he said. Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Flags Delay in Scholarships for Students From Marginalised Communities.

Wishes Pour in from Congress Leaders, Allies

Warmest birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution's values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard. Your actions consistently… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 19, 2025

Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi — bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose. May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours.#HBDRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/97PgD0VLLa — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 19, 2025

श्री राहुल गांधी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई व सौहार्दपूर्ण, समावेशी, समायोजनकारी समग्र सामाजिक-राजनीतिक सक्रियता के लिए शुभकामनाएँ! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 19, 2025

राष्ट्रीय काँग्रेसचे नेते, लोकसभेतील विरोधी पक्ष नेते राहुल जी गांधी आपणांस वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. आपणांस निरोगी असे दिर्घायुष्य लाभो ही सदिच्छा. Wishing Leader of Opposition - Lok Sabha, @INCIndia Leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy… pic.twitter.com/A9mz3tBEiJ — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 19, 2025

The historic Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra brought hope in the hearts of millions crushed under the burden of economic and social injustices, and your dedication towards bringing about true social transformation is a path your opponents are forced to walk on, he said. "We all wish you the best of health and look forward to being part of your mission!" Venugopal said. Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot greeted Gandhi on his birthday and said his sensitivity and commitment towards social justice have given a new direction to political discourse.

"I sincerely wish you great success in the efforts you are making for the progress of every section of society and the changes you expect. I also pray to God that the coming year brings you happiness, prosperity and good health," he said in his post on X. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed Gandhi as the "hope of India". "Happy birthday, to #HopeOfIndia my leader, embodiment of silent strength, true visionary, compassionate & wise, who has people's interests in his heart, and a soldier fighting for the idea of India, an inspiration for all those who truly love India, and above all, one of the finest humans I have ever met, leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi," Reddy said on X.

"May more people of India discover your love for them, may more people understand your true commitment to #India, and to every Indian," he said. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot extended birthday wishes to Gandhi and said the extent to which he is fighting for the rights of the oppressed, deprived, Dalits, Tribals, backward classes, and the poor among the upper castes in this country is truly unprecedented. "It's true social justice. We all stand with you in this fight for justice. I truly hope that your efforts to protect the Constitution and democracy with such resolve, and your message of peace and love in the entire nation, will succeed," Gehlot said on X.

The time has come for you to step forward and lead the nation, to strengthen democracy and safeguard the Constitution, he said. The Congress, on its official X handle, hailed Gandhi and said that through his fearless integrity and tireless commitment, he reminds us all that real change is fuelled by compassion and empathy. "You are a true crusader for justice. A voice for the voiceless and a relentless advocate for equality. May this year bring you joy and renewed strength to champion the ideals you stand for and usher in the changes that you are committed to," the party said.

"Thank you for your deep resolve and unblemished hope. Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi ji," it said. The Indian Youth Congress, in a post on X, said, "Celebrating Rahul Gandhi, whose unwavering commitment to the nation brings hope and strength to millions. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Jannayak Shri @RahulGandhi, the visionary leader who inspires millions with his dedication and love for India."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)