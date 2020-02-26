Trump and First Lady Melania Relishes Bukhara's Naan and Shikandari Raan

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania relished 'naan' and 'sikandari raan', a non-vegetarian dish, at the Bukhara restaurant of ITC Maurya Hotel, where the couple stayed during their visit to the national capital, sources said.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner were also at the Bukhara, they added.

Sources said the president and the first lady liked 'naan' and 'Sikandari Raan', which were key features of the over four-decades-old restaurant's menu.

The hotel, however, remain tight-lipped.

The entire hotel was booked for the US delegation accompanying Trump.

The president stayed in the Grand Presidential Suite of the five-star property, which has hosted his predecessor Barack Obama and other US presidents like George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Trump, who was on his maiden visit to India, landed in the national capital on the evening of February 24 after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad and visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The hotel was under a three-tier security cover and the Indian security agencies were working in close coordination with the US Secret Service.

