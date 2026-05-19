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Trump Says He's Called off Iran Strike Planned for Tuesday

President Donald Trump says he is holding off on a military strike on Iran planned for Tuesday because “serious negotiations” are underway

By AP | Published: May 19, 2026 12:40 AM IST
Trump Says He's Called off Iran Strike Planned for Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he is holding off on a military strike on Iran planned for Tuesday because “serious negotiations” are underway.

Trump’s announcement in a social media post Monday came as he had threated the clock was ticking for Iran to strike a deal or fighting would renew after a fragile ceasefire.

The president did not offer details about the planned attack but said but he instructed the U.S. military “to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

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Trump has been threatening for weeks that the ceasefire struck in mid-April could end if Iran did not strike a deal, with shifting parameters for striking such an agreement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 12:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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