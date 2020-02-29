Two Arrested for Robbing Senior Citizens in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Police here on Friday arrested two persons who used to rob senior citizens by impersonating as police personnel or as people known to them by cooking up stories. The arrest was made based on a complaint of a senior citizen at the Darsial Malad Police Station. It was found out that the duo had run away with 30 gm of gold belonging to the 77-yr-old man.The duo had committed as many as 65 robberies. "They used to mislead people by narrating fake stories. They had committed 65 such robberies in the city," said Mohan Dahikar DCP Zone XI.The Malad police have arrested them under various sections and produced them in the court. The court has sent them to the police custody till March 2. (ANI)

