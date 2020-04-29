Two Hostels of Panjab University to Be Converted into Quarantine Centres

Chandigarh [India], April 29 (ANI): Panjab University will vacate two of their hostels which will be converted into quarantine centres, as per the orders of the Union Territory Administration."The administration asked us to vacate four hostels, currently, we are vacating two," Emanual Nahar, the Dean Students Welfare of the University told ANI on Tuesday.The development comes as the country continues to witness an increase in coronavirus cases.A total of 56 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Chandigarh so far while the death toll stands at zero, informed the Health Department of Chandigarh on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)