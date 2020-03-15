Two Persons, Including a Woman, Shot Dead by SP MLC's Aides, Legislator Arrested: Police

Auraiya, Mar 15 (PTI) Two persons, including a 25-year-old woman, were allegedly shot dead here on Sunday by aides of Samajwadi Party legislator Kamlesh Patahk and his brother over a land dispute, said police.

Six persons, including SP MLC Kamlesh Patahk, have been arrested for their alleged roles in the killings, Kanpur zone's Additional Director General Jai Narayan Singh said.

District Police Superintendent Suniti said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Narayanpur area of the city, when advocate Manjul Chaubey, 37 and his sister Sudha Chaubey were fired at by aides of SP MLC Patahk and his brother.

Sudha died on the spot, while Manjul succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, SP Suniti said.

A case has been registered against six persons including the SP MLC, she added.

Kanpur zone's ADG Singh said, "Six persons including SP MLC Kamlesh Pathak have been arrested. The land dispute was in connection with a religious site."

"The Gangster Act and NSA will be slapped on the accused persons, and their arms licence will be cancelled," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)