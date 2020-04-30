U'khand Police Seek List of Cops Contributing in Fight Against COVID-19 for Honouring Them on Aug 15

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Thursday sought a list of police personnel who have been contributing in the fight against COVID-19 for honouring them on Independence day. According to police, one police official and one civilian in every district of the state will also be awarded every day for their contribution to fight against COVID-19."One police personnel and one civilian in every district of Uttarakhand will be awarded every day for their contribution to fight against COVID-19. A list of police personnel has also been sought, who will be considered to be honoured on August 15, 2020, for their work," Uttarakhand Police said in a statement.The Doubling Rate of the state is 30.3 Days, which is better than the National Average of 11 days, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are a total of 55 confirmed cases in the state, including 36 recovered. (ANI)

