'Unbelievable' to Score Winner Against Liverpool: Dimitar Berbatov

Leeds [UK], April 11 (ANI): Former Bulgaria and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov recalled his winner against Liverpool and termed it as 'unbelievable'.The forward put the Reds to the sword early in the 2010-11 season, firing a famous hat-trick in the United's 3-2 win at Old Trafford."Sheasy [John O'Shea] put the ball in. I timed my jump one second before [Jamie] Carragher. It was so easy for me to get the ball, get the header, get the goal. Game over. We win," Berbatov said on the United's official website."After that, everything is a blur. You're running blind. You don't see anything but colour. Let me tell you, that feeling is unbelievable," he added.The Bulgarian further stated that playing in home conditions always acts as a bonus to put extra pressure on opponents."When you're Manchester United at Old Trafford, of course, you're going to put pressure on teams," he said."We were always scoring goals in the last minute. It is in the air. You see that something is coming, you smell that something is coming. And I was so confident that day, I was sure that if I had one more chance, I would score," the striker added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)