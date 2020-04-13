Union Minister Lauds ASHA Worker for Conducting Normal Delivery in Containment Zone

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday lauded ASHA worker Tehera Banoo for conducting a successful normal delivery in a containment zone in Kargil."ASHA worker by the name Tohera Banoo in block Chiktan, district Kargil, conducted a normal delivery in the containment zone. Grateful thanks to this CoronaWarrior," Singh said in a tweet.Kargil's Sankoo area and its adjoining villages were declared as containment zone after a positive COVID-19 case in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)