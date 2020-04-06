UP Police Inspects Areas Where COVID-19 Positive Tablighi Jamaat Members Were Found Staying in Mosques

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday conducted an intensive inspection in areas where coronavirus positive Tablighi Jamaat members were found in the mosques situated there.The Jamaatis were found in Wazirganj, Talkatora, Kaiserbagh, Aminabad and Sadatganj mosques. All these areas were sanitized.Joint Commissioner of Police Naveen Arora chided the people found on the roads in these areas and instructed them to stay at home.ADCP Vikas Chandra Tripathi, ACP Bazar Khala Anil Yadav, ACP Chowk DP Tiwari along with police team in huge numbers accompanied JCP Arora in this operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)