UP STF Guns Down Wanted Criminal in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) The special task force of Uttar Pradesh Police has gunned down a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, officials said on Tuesday.

Varanasi unit of UP STF killed the criminal, identified as Rajesh Dubey alias Tunna, at Akhta-Pahadiya crossing in an police encounter, they said.

During the shootout, a police constable, Vinod Yadav, also sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Dubey, a native of Ghazipur district, had escaped while he was being brought to court for hearing in a case in 2017.

He was wanted in several cases of loot and murder registered in nearly 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

