UP's Jajmau Declared 'red Zone' After 6 Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Jajmau has been declared as 'red zone' after six students tested positive for coronavirus here on Sunday, police said.As per the government guidelines, red zones indicate infection hotspots.Speaking to media, Circle Officer RK Chaturvedi said: "Since lockdown, several students were living here. As some of them had symptoms like viral fever and cold, samples of 89 students were taken for corona testing. Six of them have detected positive for the virus."The area has been declared as 'red zone' to contain the spread of the virus and the entire area has been sealed by the administration. Chaturvedi appealed people in Jajmau to follow lockdown restrictions and stay indoors. he said the people will be provided with essential commodities. (ANI)

