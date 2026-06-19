Urban Junggle Just Won BIG! See Their Game-changing Secret.

Urban Junggle Pvt. Ltd. has been honoured with the Excellence in Integrated Pest Control Services Award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, a significant recognition that highlights the company's dedication to service quality and industry innovation. This prestigious accolade reflects the organization's commitment to raising standards within India’s pest management sector through a combination of operational excellence and a customer-centric approach that has defined its growth since its inception.

Mumbai, June 2026: Urban Junggle Pvt. Ltd., a rapidly growing pest management company known for its customer-centric approach and service excellence, was honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Integrated Pest Control Services award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, held on June 12 at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The recognition celebrates the company’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and its contribution to raising standards within India’s pest management industry.

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Founded in 2019 by Rakesh Kumar and Tejas Patel, Urban Junggle was established with a clear vision of transforming the pest control sector through professionalism, advanced technologies, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction. In a relatively short span of time, the company has built a reputation for delivering reliable, effective, and integrated pest management solutions to residential, commercial, and industrial clients.

What sets Urban Junggle apart is the unique background of its founders. Before launching the venture, both Rakesh Kumar and Tejas Patel held senior leadership positions in the telecom sector and private equity industry. Equipped with MBA degrees from premier institutions and extensive corporate experience, they brought strategic thinking, operational discipline, and customer-focused business practices into an industry that was traditionally driven by conventional service models.

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Recognizing the need for higher service standards and greater transparency within the pest management sector, the founders envisioned a company that would prioritize customer experience while leveraging innovation to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Their goal was not merely to provide pest control services but to create a world-class pest management organization capable of setting new industry benchmarks.

The award for Excellence in Integrated Pest Control Services acknowledges Urban Junggle’s comprehensive approach to pest management. The company combines preventive strategies, scientific treatment methods, modern technologies, and continuous monitoring to provide long-term solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client. This integrated approach has enabled the organization to deliver consistent results while maintaining high levels of customer trust and satisfaction.

Under the leadership of Rakesh Kumar and Tejas Patel, Urban Junggle has continued to invest in innovation, process improvement, and service quality. The founders remain deeply committed to introducing advanced technologies and modern pest management practices that enhance operational effectiveness while promoting safer and more sustainable solutions.

Industry experts note that Urban Junggle’s growth reflects a broader shift toward organized, technology-driven service providers capable of meeting evolving customer expectations. By focusing on quality, responsiveness, and professional execution, the company has successfully differentiated itself in a highly competitive market.

Receiving the Excellence in Integrated Pest Control Services award marks an important milestone in the company’s growth journey and validates the founders’ vision of building a trusted and future-ready enterprise. The recognition highlights Urban Junggle’s achievements in delivering customer-focused solutions while driving innovation within the pest control industry.

Speaking on the occasion, the founders expressed gratitude for the honour and dedicated the recognition to their team, customers, and partners who have contributed to the company’s success. They reaffirmed their commitment to continuously improving service standards and introducing innovative technologies that create greater value for customers.

As Urban Junggle continues its expansion journey, the company remains focused on its mission of building a world-class pest management organization driven by excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The recognition at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 serves as a testament to the company’s growing impact and its role in shaping the future of integrated pest control services in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).