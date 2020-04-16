Coronavirus Death Toll in US Crosses 30,000: Tracker

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington, April 16: The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis. Coronavirus Outbreak in US: FDA Allows Use of Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine to Treat COVID-19.

The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 21,645 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US. Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,167.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)