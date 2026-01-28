Real Madrid face Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League 2025-26 encounter at the Estadio da Luz. With Madrid currently third in the league phase standings, a victory in Portugal would guarantee them a direct path to the round of 16, avoiding the uncertainty of the knockout play-offs. Read below to find out whether Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the Benfica vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase match. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane's Brace Helps Bayern Munich Climb to 2nd Spot; Liverpool Jumps to 4th.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Benfica vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is expected to lead. Speculation regarding Mbappe’s fitness surfaced after he underwent moderate, individual training sessions at Valdebebas on Monday. However, club sources and recent reports suggest this was a precautionary measure rather than a result of a fresh injury. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

Real Madrid Squad

Mbappe enters the match in scintillating form, having scored a brace in Real Madrid's recent La Liga victory over Villarreal. He currently leads the Champions League scoring charts this season with 11 goals in six games. If he finds the net tonight, he will break Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing record for the most goals scored in a single group or league phase campaign.

