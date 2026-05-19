US Tech Stocks Pull Back, Dragging Indexes a Bit Further Below Their Latest Records

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology stocks are giving back some more of their meteoric rises and are pulling the U.S. stock market a bit further from its all-time highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in early trading Tuesday and was on track for a third dip after setting its latest record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 250 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. That followed mixed moves for stock markets abroad, while crude oil prices eased in their latest yo-yo move. Tech stocks are slowing following huge runs made because of excitement around artificial-intelligence technology. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Wall Street leaned toward losses early Tuesday and oil prices remained above $100 per barrel as uncertainty about a resolution in the Iran war continues to be the biggest drag on markets.

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Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.3% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%. Nasdaq futures slid 0.6% before the opening bell.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 41 cents to $103.97 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dipped 95 cents to $111.15 a barrel.

Oil prices have gyrated wildly, but largely remained above $100 with the unofficial U.S. driving season beginning Monday. Prices rocketed higher after the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed by bordering Iran, preventing oil tankers from delivering crude. Japan, for instance, imports just about all its oil, much of it previously through the strait.

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The average price for a gallon of gasoline rose again overnight to $4.53, according to the AAA motor club, or about 43% more than it cost last year at this time.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil was about $70 before the war. It fell after President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he was holding off on a military strike on Iran planned for Tuesday because “serious negotiations” are underway to end the war.

Outside of the conflict in the Middle East, investors are awaiting Nvidia’s first quarter results, due Wednesday. The chip company has routinely blown past analyst expectations each quarter while forecasting more growth. Nvidia shares fell modestly in premarket trading, as did most other chip stocks.

Home Depot shares barely budged after the home improvement retailer's most recent results beat Wall Street forecasts even as profit fell from a year ago.

Target and Walmart will report their first-quarter results this week as well.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.8% at midday, while the German DAX gained 1.4% and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6%.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to finish at 60,550.59, erasing initial gains after the government reported that the economy grew for the second straight quarter in January-March, mainly due to better than expected consumer spending.

South Korea’s Kospi sank more than 4% in early trading and closed 3.3% lower at 7,271.66. Shares in Hyundai Motor Co. sank 8.9%, LG Electronics dropped 11.7%, Samsung Electronics slipped 2.0% and SK Hynix fell 5.2%, tracking losses in tech shares overnight on Wall Street.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% to 8,604.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.5% to 25,797.85, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.9% to 4,169.54.

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Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).