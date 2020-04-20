Useless to Blame Any Community for COVID-19, More Important to Find Ways to Win over the Disease: Hemant Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the Opposition was unnecessarily drawing parallels between Tablighi Jamaat and rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State."It is useless to blame any community, caste, or religion for spreading COVID-19. What if the majority of the cases in Jharkhand were from amongst the Hindus? It is a mere coincidence, it's more important to be aware of the infection and to find ways to win over it," Soren told reporters here in reply to a question about the maximum number of the cases being from Jamaat members and their contacts.The Jharkhand CM further said that all the relaxations given in Jharkhand beginning today had been done keeping the needs of the State and the Centre's guidelines in mind."We are following the Centre's guidelines and have also taken the needs of the State into consideration. We will keep monitoring the situation and will take decisions accordingly in the future," he said.According to the Union Ministry of Health on Monday evening, Jharkhand has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with two deaths being reported due to the infection to date. (ANI)

