Woman mauled to death by pet Pitbull at her house. Pic Credit- Pixabay)

Lucknow, Jul 13: An 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pet dog at her house in the Qaiserbagh area of the city, police said Wednesday.

According to police, Sushila Tripathi, a retired school teacher, was on the roof of her house Tuesday morning when her pet Pit Bull attacked her.

The domestic help found her lying in a pool of blood and informed her son about it. Police said. Maharashtra Horror: Five-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Nagpur District

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, following which her body was sent for post mortem examination, they said.

The woman lived with her younger son. The family had two pet dogs, including the Pit Bull that attacked her.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Qaiserbagh, Yogesh Kumar said, "One Sushila Tripathi, 82, of Bengali Tola locality was attacked by her pet dog. Her body was recovered and sent for post mortem examination. We are coordinating with the officials of Lucknow Municipal Corporation regarding the incident."

A team of the municipal corporation reached Tripathi's residence on Wednesday morning but found it locked.

Dr Abhinav Verma, a Veterinary Officer at LMC, said "Our team went to the house to check if the family had a license to keep Pit Bull dog as a pet. But because the house was locked it could not be ascertained." Uttar Pradesh Shocker 7-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs

The officials also said that they don't have information about the whereabouts of the dog and are trying to reach the son about it.

Pit Bull is medium-size, short hair dog, which is considered too ferocious to be kept as a house pet by untrained people.

It is also listed as one of the ‘dogs bred for fighting' in the UK's Dangerous Dogs Act, 1991, enacted for purposes of public safety.