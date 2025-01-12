Pauri, January 12: At least four people were killed and about eighteen injured when a bus went out of control near the Dahalchori area in Uttarakhand's Pauri district and crashed into a 100-meter-deep ditch, an official said on Sunday. SDRF spokesperson said that State Disaster Response Force was informed by District Control Room, Pauri that a bus went out of control near Dahalchori and crashed into a 100-meter-deep ditch. The bus was carrying 22 passengers. Uttarakhand Accident: 3 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Carrying 27 People Falls Into 1,500-Feet-Deep Gorge on Bhimtal-Ranibagh Road in Nainital, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

As per the instructions of Arpan Yaduvanshi, Commander SDRF, the SDRF teams left for the spot from Post Srinagar and Satpuli. Arpan Yaduvanshi said that the bus was going from Pauri to Dahalchori. There were a total of 22 people on the bus. "Pauri police and local people carried out a rescue operation on the spot and a total of 18 injured were taken out and sent to the hospital, while 4 people died on the spot in the incident, whose bodies were also taken to the hospital for necessary action," he said. 4 of a Family Killed in Road Accident in UP's Hathras.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the tragic incident and informed about the rescue operations. "Very sad news was received about the death of four passengers due to a bus accident on the way to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pauri. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this pain. Relief and rescue operations are underway by the local administration and the injured are being treated at the nearest hospital. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured," CM Dhami wrote on X. The SDRF team reached the spot and is conducting a thorough search.

