Etah(UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed after their car collided with a bus due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Brijesh (38), his wife Poonam (35), his brother Shyam Singh (33) and their relative Mukesh (26), all natives of the Aliganj police station area in Etah.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: UCC To Be Implemented in State This Month, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The family had visited Vrindavan in Mathura district on Tuesday for Poonam's medical treatment and were returning home on Wednesday night when the accident occurred, police said.

The incident took place on the Etah-Sikandra-Rau Highway near Ratibhan Pur village in the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras, they added.

Also Read | RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Special Court To Pronounce Verdict on January 18.

According to locals, the car swerved to avoid hitting stray cattle in the dense fog and as a result, it crossed the divider and entered the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a speeding truck.

Brijesh, Shyam Singh and Mukesh died at the scene, while Poonam was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)