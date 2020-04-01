'Very, Very Painful' Two Weeks as Coronavirus Surge is Coming: Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Apr 01 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans of a "very, very painful two weeks', saying a surge in the spread of the novel coronavirus is coming while the deadly virus has already infected more than 175,000 Americans so far."The surge is coming and it's coming pretty strong," Trump said at his daily press briefing of the White House's COVID-19 task force.We're going to have a very tough two weeks" before the country sees the "light at the end of the tunnel," Trump said. "This is going to be a very painful two weeks."China, where the virus is believed to have originated, has reported 3,309 deaths. Both the United States and China trail behind Italy and Spain, where 12,428 and 8,269 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died.Trump on Sunday (local time) announced to extend the measures under social distancing guidelines till April 30. (ANI)

