Vice President, LS Speaker Visit Parliament on 68th Anniversary of First Sitting

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): To mark the 68th anniversary of the first sitting of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, on Wednesday visited the historic Central Hall of Parliament and chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.They were accompanied by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan.On the occasion, Naidu and Birla discussed memories and experiences of the First Sittings of the two Houses.Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed it is a momentous day for Indian democracy. On May 13, 1952, that both Houses of Parliament held their first sittings after Independence. Birla underlined the fact that democratic traditions in India have strong roots since ancient times and as such, its democratic institutions have contributed immensely in the task of nation-building. He further said that our Parliament has been playing a pivotal role in realizing the cherished ideals of the Constitution, participatory democracy, social justice and ensuring that citizens get their rightful economic, social, political and cultural rights. The Speaker also observed that it is a matter of great pride that during the past seven decades, we have surmounted innumerable obstacles and have successfully safeguarded and consolidated our Constitution and the democratic principles of governance. Birla expressed the hope that with the united efforts of our countrymen, we will be successful in overcoming the COVID-19 epidemic too. (ANI)

