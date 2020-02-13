Vij Suspends SHO, 5 Policemen in Rohtak for Dereliction of Duty

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday suspended an SHO and five policemen in Rohtak for alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duty, and said they were running a parallel police station.

Vij was in Rohtak to redress public grievances. Accompanied by senior police officials from the district, he made a surprise visit to the Civil Lines police station in Rohtak.

After reaching the police station, the minister, who is a firebrand BJP leader, started checking various records.

He checked the almirahs and drawers, and looked into various files and other papers kept in the police station.

Reprimanding SHO of the police station Naresh, Vij said, "Gadar macha rakha hain tumne toh. Samanantar thana chala rahe hai aap (you have created a havoc. You are running a parallel police station)."

While checking various files, he asked the SHO why so many applications were lying in files.

When he was told by him that parties had struck compromise, Vij asked him "I have no objection if compromise was reached by the parties, but when people filed complaints and even if it was assumed compromise was struck, why their entry was not made into records and why no DDR was lodged?"

"Many documents were taken into possession which are complaints on which no action was taken. We also came across copies of FIRs which should have been given to those who filed complaints, but were not given to them," he later told media persons.

The SHO, a head constable and another police official had been placed under suspension for various lapses, the minister said.

Besides, three other policemen too had been suspended as they had kept loaded weapons inside the police station unattended and in a careless manner, Vij said, adding that the weapons were later handed over to the Rohtak SP.

