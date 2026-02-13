Mumbai, February 13: A district grievance redressal meeting in Haryana’s Kaithal turned into a high-stakes standoff on Friday, February 13, 2026, as Cabinet Minister Anil Vij engaged in a heated argument with Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana. The confrontation erupted after the SP declined to immediately suspend a sub-inspector accused of fraud, citing jurisdictional boundaries. Vij, known for his direct and often combustible administrative style, eventually ordered the officer to "get out" if she could not execute his directives, though he later clarified his intent was for her to escalate the matter to the appropriate authorities.

The Dispute: A Case of Land Fraud

The altercation began during a public hearing when Sandeep Malik, a resident of Titram village, presented a complaint against a sub-inspector, also named Sandeep. Malik alleged that the officer had defrauded him in a land purchase transaction.

Video Showing Heated Exchange Between Anil Vij and SP Upasana Goes Viral

Haryana: Cabinet Minister Anil Vij and Kaithal SP Upasana had a heated exchange during a grievance committee meeting over a land fraud case involving a police employee. Vij ordered suspension and asked that the DGP be informed pic.twitter.com/NxTjR9zD7r — IANS (@ians_india) February 13, 2026

Responding to the gravity of the allegations, Vij - who currently holds the Energy, Transport, and Labour portfolios - immediately directed SP Upasana to suspend the sub-inspector. He argued that the officer should remain under suspension during the investigation to prevent him from using his position to influence the case.

Jurisdictional Standoff

SP Upasana, however, pointed out a procedural hurdle: the accused sub-inspector was currently posted in the Kurukshetra district, placing him outside her administrative control. She explained that the authority to suspend him rested either with the SP of Kurukshetra or the Director General of Police (DGP). The explanation failed to appease the minister. Video footage from the meeting showed an animated Vij telling the SP, "I am saying it. Suspend him... you just have to execute my orders." When the SP continued to explain the legal constraints, Vij snapped, "Then get out of here if you have no power."

'My Orders Run Across Haryana', Says Anil Vij

As the tension escalated, Vij asserted his ministerial authority over the state's police hierarchy. "You have to write that Anil Vij has ordered this suspension," he thundered, adding that his "order runs across all of Haryana. The standoff reached a temporary resolution when the SP agreed to comply by formally writing to the DGP regarding the minister's instructions. Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita also intervened to facilitate a consensus, confirming that the procedural requirements would be met through official correspondence.

Context: A History of Confrontation

This is not the first time Anil Vij has clashed with senior police officials. In November 2025, a similar incident occurred in Kaithal over the registration of a "Zero FIR" in a fraud case. Historically, Vij's tenure has been marked by high-profile disagreements with IPS officers, often centred on the perceived speed and efficacy of the police force in handling public grievances. Following the meeting, Vij maintained a neutral tone when speaking to the press. "We are here to work for the public," he said. "Our objective is to ensure that people get justice." He clarified that he was not asking the SP to overstep her legal bounds but rather to use her office to ensure his instructions reached the correct disciplinary authority.

