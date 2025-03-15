Famous People Born on March 15: March 15 marks the birth of several notable personalities across various fields. In politics, it includes Andrew Jackson, the seventh President of the United States. The legal world remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a former U.S. Supreme Court Justice known for her advocacy of gender equality. The entertainment industry celebrates actors like Jai Courtney and Eva Longoria, while the sports world acknowledges footballer Paul Pogba and middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson. Indian cinema and music also see birthdays of stars like Alia Bhatt and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, born on 15 March 1977, was a brave Indian Army officer who sacrificed his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. This day is rich with influential figures who have left a lasting impact in their respective domains.

Famous March 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Alia Bhatt Abhay Deol Paul Pogba Eva Longoria Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (15 March 1977 - 28 November 2008) Yo Yo Honey Singh Ruth Bader Ginsburg (15 March 1933 - 18 September 2020) Andrew Jackson (15 March 1767 - 8 June 1845) Jinson Johnson David Cronenberg Jai Courtney will.i.am Ben Hilfenhaus Kyle Mills Richard Kettleborough Siddhant Karnick Anshuman Jha Anil Vij Thambidurai Jinson Johnson Jisshu Sengupta Uday Kotak

