Violence Erupts During Saraswati Idol Immersion Procession in Patna, Situation Under Control

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Violence broke out during a Saraswati idol immersion procession at Ashok Rajpath here on Friday.District Magistrate MK Ravi said that the situation is under control now."Stone-pelting incidents took place in the area. We are monitoring the situation. It is under control now. CCTV footage will be examined to identify the accused," he said. (ANI)

