Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Appoints Abbey Thomas as Head of Marketing

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday announced appointment of Abbey Thomas as head of marketing with immediate effect.

With over 25 years of expansive automotive industry experience, Thomas who had previously worked with Audi India as head of planning (Product & Sales) will be spearheading marketing strategy for the VW brand in India, the company said in a statement.

Thomas takes over from Bishwajeet Samal, who moves to Wolfsburg, Germany for an international assignment with Volkswagen AG, the company added.

He joined the VW Group in 2011. Prior to joining the group, he worked with several European and Asian car manufacturers across the globe.

Thomas will be reporting to Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp in his new role as head of marketing.

Commenting on the appointment, Knapp said, “At Volkswagen, our philosophy is to nurture our in-house talent and create a growth journey for our employees within the Group.

We are extremely delighted to have Abbey on-board with us, whose extensive experience will strengthen our brand salience across our stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem."

