‘Was an Hour Away’: Donald Trump Reveals Dramatic Pause on Armed Strikes Against Iran for Diplomatic Window

Washington, DC, May 19: In a dramatic disclosure from the White House, US President Donald Trump revealed that the United States came within sixty minutes of launching a fresh military strike on Iran. The operation, which had naval warships armed and ready, was temporarily halted following a potential diplomatic breakthrough. Speaking at the White House, Trump warned that the US could still deliver "another big hit" if negotiations to end the two-month conflict fail to produce a peace deal.

The US President clarified that he was giving Iran "a limited period of time" to strike a nuclear deal, warning that Washington would not allow Tehran to develop atomic weapons. Elaborating further on his stance regarding Iranian leadership, Trump stated, "There's no question in my mind that they'd use it, there's no question, and I deal with these people. They're extremely radicalized." Earlier, in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump said Gulf leaders had urged him "to hold off on our planned military attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place". Donald Trump Says US ‘May Have to Hit Iran Again’ if Diplomacy Fails After Pausing Planned Military Strike (Watch Video).

Despite the temporary suspension, the American Commander-in-Chief maintained a strict military posture. Trump said he had directed the US military to remain "prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault on Iran, at a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached". Responding directly to Washington's posturing, Iran's army warned on Tuesday that it would "open new fronts" against the United States if Washington resumes military strikes, after Trump said he had paused a planned offensive to give diplomacy a chance.

The sharp rhetorical escalation comes despite a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April 8, as Washington and Tehran continue indirect exchanges aimed at ending the Middle East conflict triggered by US strikes on February 28. Progress on the diplomatic front remains slow, with the two sides holding only one round of talks since the truce took effect, which ended without a breakthrough.

Simultaneously, a physical stalemate persists on the water. Even as diplomatic efforts continue, Iran has maintained tight control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, while the United States has enforced its own naval blockade on Iranian ports. Defending Tehran's maritime strategy, Iran's ISNA news agency quoted military spokesman Akraminia as saying Tehran would continue to oversee the strategic waterway, adding that the US had little choice but to "respect the Iranian nation and observe the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic." ‘The Clock Is Ticking’: Donald Trump Threatens Iran With Possible Military Action in Fiery Social Media Post.

Codifying this oversight, Iran formally announced on Monday the creation of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to regulate traffic through the strait, saying vessels must operate within boundaries set by the Iranian armed forces. Further tightening this operational grid, the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological wing of Iran's military, also warned that internet fibre-optic cables running through the waterway could be brought under a permit system.

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