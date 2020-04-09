West Godavari District SP Conducts Surprise Checks at COVID-19 Hotspots

West Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): West Godavari district Superintendant of Police Navadeep Singh Grewal on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to COVID-19 hotspots and checkposts in Eluru town of the district.He gave instructions to the police on duty and also urged people to not step out of their houses unnecessarily. "From March 23 to till date, numerous cases have been filed for violation of the lockdown rules and regulations. IPC cases are filed against 805 persons, 3,637 accused have been arrested," Grewal said. The SP said in addition to that Rs 10,61,491 cash has been seized, 1,059 vehicles seized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)