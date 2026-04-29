Why millions of devotees trust SK Agrofood Tech for Prasad

SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd. (SKAFT) has cemented its position at the forefront of India’s flexible packaging industry, notably by developing a specialized focus on Prasad packaging. Operating through its dedicated "Temple-Tech" division, the company has emerged as the nation’s leading supplier in this unique sector, forging strategic alliances with many of India’s most revered spiritual institutions.

The firm has broadened its footprint by securing new contracts with a distinguished group of spiritual organizations, such as Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, Shree Mumbadevi Mandir, and Vitthal Rukmini Mandir. These partnerships represent a significant achievement in the company’s continuous effort to meet the distinct and evolving needs of India’s religious and pilgrimage landscapes.

As spiritual tourism continues to grow across India, millions of pilgrims visit sacred destinations every year. This increase has generated a specific need for packaging solutions that combine hygiene and durability with the respect due to holy offerings. SK Agrofood Tech has addressed this market demand by creating specialized packaging systems designed explicitly for the distribution of Prasad.

Engineering the Sacred: The "Temple-Tech" Advantage

Packaging Prasad demands a delicate balance of safety, functionality, and cultural awareness, setting it apart from typical consumer products. SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd. achieves these high benchmarks by combining technical innovation, exact engineering, and strict quality control measures.

Key attributes of the company’s "Temple-Tech" solutions include:

Advanced Multi-Layer Lamination: By utilizing high-performance PET, MET-PET, and PE films, these solutions establish a robust barrier against moisture and oxygen, which helps maintain the freshness, texture, and shelf life of offerings such as ladoos, dry fruits, and khadi sakhar.

High-Definition Rotogravure Printing: Cutting-edge rotogravure printing technology enables the creation of vibrant, detailed, and respectful designs that pay tribute to the distinct spiritual identity and heritage of every temple.

Zero-Contamination Protocols: Manufacturing occurs within controlled environments utilizing European-standard machinery, which guarantees food-grade safety and minimizes contamination risks across the entire handling and production process.

Custom Structural Design: The pouches are designed to be leak-proof, tamper-resistant, and easy to use, accommodating the high-volume distribution requirements of major religious organizations.

A senior marketing representative from the company noted: "Being entrusted with packaging sacred offerings from institutions such as Shirdi and Siddhivinayak is both an honour and a responsibility. We approach every product with a deep sense of respect, ensuring that the purity and sanctity of the Prasad are maintained throughout its journey. "

Strengthening India’s Temple Economy Through Innovation

These alliances with major temples highlight the growing convergence of tradition and technology. Through the provision of high-quality, standardized packaging, SK Agrofood Tech is assisting in the improvement of hygiene standards, the enhancement of storage capabilities, and the streamlining of distribution logistics within temple ecosystems.

These developments come at a pivotal moment, as temple authorities place greater emphasis on the devotee experience, quality standards, and adherence to food safety regulations. Incorporating modern packaging technology provides consistency while protecting the spiritual integrity of the offerings.

A Landmark Year of Growth and Expansion

The firm’s entry into the spiritual market aligns with a phase of strong financial results. SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd. has announced an annual turnover of approximately INR 610 crore, a statistic that underscores its rapid growth and expanding footprint across industries like pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and agriculture.

This upward trend demonstrates the company’s capacity to recognize emerging market demands and provide customized solutions across diverse sectors. Ongoing investment in product innovation and sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure has been essential to maintaining this momentum.

Driving Sustainability: The Next Frontier

Looking forward, SK Agrofood Tech is placing a priority on sustainability via its Green Packaging initiatives for 2026. The company is currently concentrating on the development of mono-material structures, which enhance recyclability without compromising product performance.

By aligning its operational practices with global sustainability trends and regulatory standards, the firm intends to provide eco-friendly packaging solutions, even for traditional and sacred products. This approach illustrates a wider commitment to balancing cultural importance with environmental stewardship.

About SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2012 and based in Mumbai, SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent manufacturer of flexible packaging solutions. The company provides a wide-ranging portfolio, which includes center-seal pouches, laminated rolls, and high-barrier packaging materials, catering to a varied client base across India.

Motivated by a dedication to quality, innovation, and customer-focused solutions, SK Agrofood Tech continues to grow its footprint in specialized and emerging markets, strengthening its status as a major participant in the developing Indian packaging sector.

For more details Contact:

Mobile: 8806596329

Mail: info@skaft.in

Website: www.skaft.in

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).